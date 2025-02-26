Henry Ellenson News: Drops 35 points in G League loss

Ellenson produced 35 points (15-26 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 44 minutes Tuesday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 106-104 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Ellenson did everything in his power to help his team come away with the victory, leading the Herd in points, rebounds, made treys and minutes, but it wasn't quite enough. He's now averaging 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 22 regular-season games.