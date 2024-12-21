Henry Ellenson News: Game-high scoring tally in win

Ellenson produced 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks during 33 minutes in Saturday's 100-96 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Ellenson was left out of the initial lineup for the first time since Dec. 11 but still saw plenty of action and even came close to recording a double-double Saturday. Ellenson is now second and first on his team with averages of 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, respectively.