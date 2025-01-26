Henry Ellenson News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Ellenson played 27 minutes Saturday during the Herd's 144-98 G League loss versus Capital City and logged 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists.

Ellenson was one of the Herd's few bright spots during Saturday's loss, as he led the team in both points scored and rebounds while shooting an efficient 53.8 percent from the field. Across 24 outings this season, the 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.