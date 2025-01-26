Fantasy Basketball
Henry Ellenson

Henry Ellenson News: Leading scorer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Ellenson played 27 minutes Saturday during the Herd's 144-98 loss versus Capital City and logged 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists.

Ellenson was one of the Herd's few bright spots during Saturday's loss as he led the team in both points scored and rebounds while shooting an efficient 53.8 percent from the field. Across 24 outings this season, the 6-foot-10 forward averages 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Henry Ellenson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
