Henry Ellenson News: Leading scorer in loss

Ellenson played 39 minutes Thursday during the Herds' 113-106 loss versus Capital City and logged 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ellenson had a solid outing despite the loss as he led the team in points scored while shooting an efficient 64.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep. He has been on a hot streak recently as he's now scored 20 or more points in six of his last eight games.