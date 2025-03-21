Henry Ellenson News: Leading scorer in win

Ellenson totaled 26 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and a block across 40 minutes Thursday during Wisconsin's 113-101 win over Long Island.

Ellenson played a significant role in Thursday's victory as he led the team in both points scored and rebounds. The 6-foot-10 forward has now posted a 20-point double-double in each of his last two outings while shooting a solid 46.8 percent from the field.