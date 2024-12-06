Henry Ellenson News: Leads bench in G League loss

Ellenson amassed 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 115-99 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Ellenson led the Herd in rebounds while scoring a bench-high 15 points. The 27-year-old forward has appeared in four G League Tip-Off Tournament outings, during which he averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 24.0 minutes per game.