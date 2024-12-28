Henry Ellenson News: Perfect from deep in win

Ellenson recorded 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's 122-86 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Ellenson finished with at least 20 points and eight rebounds for the fifth time in 12 G League appearances. He also set season highs with six made three-pointers and five assists. Ellenson has averaged 18.4 points per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from deep.