Henry Ellenson News: Prolific scoring stretch continues

Ellenson produced 30 points (13-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 107-95 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Ellenson delivered a game-high scoring output Friday, notching at least 24 points in his fifth consecutive game. During this stretch, the 28-year-old has averaged 26.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 38.1 minutes while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.