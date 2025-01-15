Fantasy Basketball
Henry Ellenson

Henry Ellenson News: Puts up 26 points vs. Westchester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 5:23pm

Ellenson finished with 26 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes Tuesday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 124-117 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Ellenson led his club in scoring and filled the stat sheet with his work on the glass and as a passer. This was a more promising performance after he was held to 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting from the field during Sunday's win over Osceola.

Henry Ellenson
 Free Agent
