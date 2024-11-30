Henry Ellenson News: Reaches double figures off bench

Ellenson posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes in Friday's 103-101 loss to Iowa.

Ellenson provided a boost to the Wisconsin second unit in Friday's narrow contest, ending as one of two Herd bench players with a double-digit point total. Ellenson has averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over two G League contests this season.