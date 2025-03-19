Henry Ellenson News: Rolls to double-double

Ellenson produced 29 points (13-28 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 41 minutes Tuesday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 101-97 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Ellenson dominated across the board in this one, shooting at an impressive clip while leading his squad in rebounds. The Marquette product has now recorded a double-double in five of his last six appearances to start March, boosting his regular-season averages to 21.0 points and 9.7 rebounds in 29 appearances.