Henry Ellenson headshot

Henry Ellenson News: Scores 20 points Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Ellenson had 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 114-110 loss to Westchester.

Similar to what happened Tuesday, Ellenson had an excellent showing but his efforts were not enough to lift the Herd to victory. He's been a consistent offensive weapon for Wisconsin after scoring 20 or more points in five of his first eight regular-season contests.

