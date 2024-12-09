Henry Ellenson News: Shines in G League victory

Ellenson supplied 29 points (13-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in Monday's 115-108 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Ellenson posted his second consecutive double-double while leading the Herd in both points and rebounds Monday. The 27-year-old has scored in double figures in three of his last four appearances, and in that four-game span he shot 58.5 percent from the field.