Henry Ellenson News: Strong double-double in win

Ellenson registered 30 points (10-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 44 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Ellenson scored at least 30 points for the sixth time this season and notched his 13th double-double. Over 35 G League appearances, Ellenson has averaged 20.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game.