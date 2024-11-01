Herbert Jones Injury: Extended absence incoming
Jones is expected to miss a minimum of 2-to-4 weeks after sustaining a right shoulder strain and small low-grade partial thickness tear in his rotator cuff.
Jones suffered the injury in the second half of Tuesday's loss to Golden State, and this diagnosis will hold him out for a minimum of two weeks. The 26-year-old's status relies on his progression during treatment and rehabilitation, meaning he could possibly miss more than the four-week timetable set by the Pelicans. Through four regular-season outings thus far, Jones has averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals-plus-blocks across 28.3 minutes per game. Jordan Hawkins (back) and Javonte Green are both candidates for an increased role while Jones is out.
