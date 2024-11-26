Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Herbert Jones headshot

Herbert Jones Injury: Goes through non-contact practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Jones (shoulder) participated in Tuesday's non-contact practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Jones hasn't appeared in a game since Oct. 29, though he appears to be trending in the right direction. While he hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, fantasy managers should consider him questionable at best since he's yet to take contact.

Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now