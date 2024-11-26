Herbert Jones Injury: Goes through non-contact practice
Jones (shoulder) participated in Tuesday's non-contact practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones hasn't appeared in a game since Oct. 29, though he appears to be trending in the right direction. While he hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, fantasy managers should consider him questionable at best since he's yet to take contact.
