Herbert Jones Injury: Heads to locker room
Jones exited Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers with an apparent right shoulder injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones missed 18 consecutive games earlier this season with a right shoulder strain and it appears as though that same shoulder is bothering him Wednesday. The 26-year-old's absence should leave more minutes for Brandon Boston and Javonte Green.
