Jones is deemed questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Warriors due to a right shoulder injury, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Jones tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal Tuesday before exiting after Warriors Brandin Podziemski fell on his arm while diving for a loose ball. If Jones is unable to return, Jordan Hawkins and Javonte Green are candidates to receive increased playing time.