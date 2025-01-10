Herbert Jones Injury: Out indefinitely with labrum tear

Jones (shoulder) was diagnosed Friday with a torn labrum, which will keep him out indefinitely.

Injuries have ripped through the Pelicans all season, and now they've lost one of their best defensive players, with Jones being diagnosed with a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder. There's no timetable for his return, which is devastating for New Orleans. Brandon Boston and Javonte Green could see a boost in minutes due to Jones being on the mend, though the team just got Zion Williamson (hamstring) back and Brandon Ingram (ankle) could return to action soon as well.