Herbert Jones Injury: Remaining sidelined Monday
Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones will miss his 18th straight game due to a right shoulder strain, though his status did upgrade to doubtful earlier Monday, which indicates that he is progressing through his recovery. Jones' next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Suns.
