Herbert Jones headshot

Herbert Jones Injury: Spotted getting up some shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Jones (shoulder) was spotted getting up some shots at Monday's morning shootaround, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Jones remains without a timetable as he recovers from a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder. This is a sign that he's trending in the right direction, however, as Guillory notes that this is the first time he's been able to do anything on the court since the diagnosis.

Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
