Herbert Jones Injury: Still not cleared for contact

Coach Willie Green said Friday that Jones (shoulder) is back on the court but is still not doing any contact practice, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Jones hasn't played since Oct. 29 due to a small low-grade partial thickness tear in his rotator cuff. While Jones' initial timetable for return was 2-4 weeks from the beginning of November, it appears that his return will likely be toward the latter end of that timeline.