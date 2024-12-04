Herbert Jones Injury: Trending towards return Thursday

Jones (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday, with coach Willie Green expressing optimism that Jones will play Thursday versus Phoenix, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been sidelined since Oct. 29 due to a right shoulder strain, limiting him to just four appearances thus far. The Pelicans have limped to a 2-16 record without Jones amid a myriad of other injuries across the roster, although Brandon Ingram (calf) could return to action Thursday as well.