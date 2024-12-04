Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Herbert Jones headshot

Herbert Jones Injury: Trending towards return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Jones (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday, with coach Willie Green expressing optimism that Jones will play Thursday versus Phoenix, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been sidelined since Oct. 29 due to a right shoulder strain, limiting him to just four appearances thus far. The Pelicans have limped to a 2-16 record without Jones amid a myriad of other injuries across the roster, although Brandon Ingram (calf) could return to action Thursday as well.

Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now