Herbert Jones Injury: Upgraded to doubtful
Jones (shoulder) has been upgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Jones, who has been sidelined since Oct. 29, appears to be getting closer to a return with this status upgrade. With the amount of injuries the Pelicans have been dealing with, there will be plenty of minutes available for him upon his return. If he's held out Monday as expected, his next chance to play will be Thursday against the Suns.
