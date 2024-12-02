Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Herbert Jones headshot

Herbert Jones Injury: Upgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 10:30am

Jones (shoulder) has been upgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Jones, who has been sidelined since Oct. 29, appears to be getting closer to a return with this status upgrade. With the amount of injuries the Pelicans have been dealing with, there will be plenty of minutes available for him upon his return. If he's held out Monday as expected, his next chance to play will be Thursday against the Suns.

Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now