Herbert Jones Injury: Will remain out Wednesday
Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Jones will miss a 15th straight game Wednesday, but he appears to be nearing a return to game action after participating in non-contact parts of Tuesday's practice. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in Memphis, but he can likely be considered doubtful until he returns to full-contact drills.
