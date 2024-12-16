Herbert Jones News: Busy at both ends of court Sunday
Jones closed Sunday's 119-104 loss to the Pacers with 19 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four steals over 38 minutes.
The 17 shot attempts were a season high for Jones, while the four steals tied his season best. The fourth-year forward has looked good since returning from a shoulder injury that cost him more than a month of action, averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.6 threes over the last five games.
