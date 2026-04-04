Herbert Jones News: Held to 13 minutes in loss
Jones recorded three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes during Friday's 117-113 loss to Sacramento.
Jones saw his role reduced in a big way Friday, as the Pelicans elected to lean more heavily on their bench players such as Derik Queen (28 minutes) and Micah Peavy (32 minutes). New Orleans doesn't have much to play for after being eliminated from postseason contention, so it seems the club is aiming to develop younger talent down the stretch of the regular season. Still, Jones has continued to be part of the starting lineup, so unless the team reports otherwise, he figures to be a bigger part of the game plan heading into Sunday's tilt against the Magic.
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