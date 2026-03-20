Herbert Jones headshot

Herbert Jones News: Locked into significant minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Jones provided 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 victory over the Clippers.

The Pelicans appear to have a revolving door at the center position, and Jones' versatility should keep him cemented in the starting lineup going forward. Jones has averaged 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes per tilt in his last five games, offering him some low-end fantasy appeal in nine-category setups.

Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Herbert Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Herbert Jones See More
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
Author Image
Adam King
11 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
42 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose
Author Image
Adam King
46 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Dan Bruno
48 days ago