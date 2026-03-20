Herbert Jones News: Locked into significant minutes
Jones provided 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 victory over the Clippers.
The Pelicans appear to have a revolving door at the center position, and Jones' versatility should keep him cemented in the starting lineup going forward. Jones has averaged 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes per tilt in his last five games, offering him some low-end fantasy appeal in nine-category setups.
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