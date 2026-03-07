Herbert Jones headshot

Herbert Jones News: Makes impact in narrow loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Jones totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to Phoenix.

Jones has scored in double figures in two straight games for the first time since mid-December. Since returning to action at the end of January, Jones' production has been modest, averaging 8.3 points, 3.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 36.9 percent from the field.

Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Herbert Jones See More
