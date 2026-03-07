Herbert Jones News: Makes impact in narrow loss
Jones totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to Phoenix.
Jones has scored in double figures in two straight games for the first time since mid-December. Since returning to action at the end of January, Jones' production has been modest, averaging 8.3 points, 3.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 36.9 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Herbert Jones See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 1812 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 629 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose33 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3135 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3036 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Herbert Jones See More