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Herbert Jones News: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Jones (rest) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Jones will end the season on the sidelines for rest purposes, as the Pelicans will assess other players on the roster. Jones featured in 56 games for the Pelicans in the 2025-26 regular season, averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals across 28.4 minutes per contest. He also shot 38.3 percent from the floor, and in almost every statistic, this was a step in the wrong direction compared to the 2024-25 campaign.

Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
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