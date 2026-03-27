Herbert Jones News: Notches 11 points in loss
Jones racked up 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists and one block over 27 minutes during Thursday's 129-108 loss to the Pistons.
Although the Pelicans were missing Trey Murphy (ankle), Jones managed just 11 points in the loss. He remains a low-end fantasy asset, posting averages of 10.3 points, 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.0 three-pointers over his last eight games.
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