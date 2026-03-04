Herbert Jones News: Shooting woes continue

Jones notched two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers.

Jones continues to struggle offensively, scoring in single digits for the fourth time in his past five outings. During this span, Jones has averaged 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals in 29.4 minutes per tilt while shooting a paltry 29.3 percent from the field.