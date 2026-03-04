Herbert Jones headshot

Herbert Jones News: Shooting woes continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:48pm

Jones notched two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers.

Jones continues to struggle offensively, scoring in single digits for the fourth time in his past five outings. During this span, Jones has averaged 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals in 29.4 minutes per tilt while shooting a paltry 29.3 percent from the field.

Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Herbert Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Herbert Jones See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
26 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose
Author Image
Adam King
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Dan Bruno
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Dan Bruno
33 days ago