Herbert Jones News: Sitting out Friday
Jones (rest) is out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Jones will sit out for a second straight contest as the Pelicans continue to give some other players a look in the rotation. It remains to be seen if Jones will suit up for the season finale Sunday.
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