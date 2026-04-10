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Herbert Jones News: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 8:36am

Jones (rest) is out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Jones will sit out for a second straight contest as the Pelicans continue to give some other players a look in the rotation. It remains to be seen if Jones will suit up for the season finale Sunday.

Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
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