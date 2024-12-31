Fantasy Basketball
Herbert Jones headshot

Herbert Jones News: Solid all-around performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Jones had 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Clippers.

Jones has had rough outings over the last few games, especially in terms of scoring. However, he played well against the Clippers, missing only four shots on his way to 18 points, which could be a sign he's turning things around.

Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
