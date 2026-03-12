Herbert Jones News: Solid line in win
Jones notched 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 win over Toronto.
Jones put together a solid line and was on fire from beyond the arc. Overall, he's been a hit-or-miss fantasy asset this season with averages of 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 three-pointers on 38.9 percent shooting.
