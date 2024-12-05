Herbert Jones News: Suiting up against Phoenix
Jones (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game versus the Suns, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Jones will return to action Thursday after missing New Orleans' last 18 contests due to a right shoulder strain. However, it wouldn't be surprising for the 26-year-old forward to operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape.
