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Hugo Gonzalez Injury: May not play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Gonzalez is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic due to right foot pain, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

The rookie first-rounder was slated to serve in an expanded role due to the Celtics resting all of their starters, including Jayson Tatum (Achilles), Jaylen Brown (Achilles) and Derrick White (knee). However, Gonzalez's late addition to Boston's injury report doesn't bode well for his chances of playing in Sunday's regular-season finale. Jordan Walsh, Max Shulga, Ron Harper and Dalano Banton would all see a slight uptick in minutes if Gonzalez is not cleared to play.

Hugo Gonzalez
Boston Celtics
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