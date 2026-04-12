Hugo Gonzalez Injury: Ruled out versus Orlando
Gonzalez (foot) is out for Sunday's game against Orlando, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Gonzalez would have been a favorite to start in the final game of the regular season. However, he won't suit up due to a bone bruise in his right foot. With the Celtics likely down all of their starters, Ron Harper might slide into the starting lineup.
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