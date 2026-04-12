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Hugo Gonzalez Injury: Ruled out versus Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Gonzalez (foot) is out for Sunday's game against Orlando, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Gonzalez would have been a favorite to start in the final game of the regular season. However, he won't suit up due to a bone bruise in his right foot. With the Celtics likely down all of their starters, Ron Harper might slide into the starting lineup.

Hugo Gonzalez
Boston Celtics
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