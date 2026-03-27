Hugo Gonzalez News: Barely visible in win
Gonzalez accumulated three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in seven minutes during Friday's 109-102 victory over the Hawks.
Gonzalez logged no more than 10 minutes for the fifth time in the past seven games, during which time he has been well and truly outside the top 300 in nine-category leagues. While he has had pockets of value throughout the season, the return of Jayson Tatum basically signaled the end for Gonzalez's fantasy aspirations, at least for this season.
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