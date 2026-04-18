Hugo Gonzalez News: Fades injury report
Gonzalez (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the 76ers.
Gonzalez missed Boston's regular-season finale due to a right foot bone bruise but is set to be available for the start of the playoffs. However, the rookie first-rounder isn't guaranteed to see meaningful playing time.
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