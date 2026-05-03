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Hugo Gonzalez News: Logs 13 minutes in Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Gonzalez recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and three rebounds across 13 minutes during Saturday's 109-100 loss to the 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

With Jayson Tatum (knee) out, Gonzalez logged 13 minutes, his most of the series. However, the 20-year-old couldn't take advantage of his extra playing time by failing to register a point. Gonzalez had some flashes of production throughout his inaugural year, although he still went on to average only 3.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 steals across 14.6 minutes in 74 regular-season contests. While he might see more action next season, he isn't expected to be productive enough to benefit fantasy managers, at least not consistently.

Hugo Gonzalez
Boston Celtics
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