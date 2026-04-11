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Hugo Gonzalez News: Logs 25 minutes Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Gonzalez provided 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and three steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 144-118 win over the Pelicans.

Gonzalez didn't suit up in the Celtics' previous two contests heading into Friday's meeting with the Pelicans. He logged over 20 minutes for the first time since the 104-102 loss to Oklahoma City on March 12, which was also his last double-digit scoring effort. With Boston locking up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs, Gonzalez might find himself in the starting lineup for the season-finale versus Orlando. However, the 20-year-old could have a tough time getting on the floor during the postseason.

Hugo Gonzalez
Boston Celtics
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