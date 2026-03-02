Hugo Gonzalez News: Making third start of season
Gonzalez is starting Monday's game against the Bucks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Gonzalez will enter the starting lineup with Jaylen Brown (illness) downgraded to out Monday. This marks Gonzalez's third start of the season. He failed to contribute much in his last start Jan. 10 against the Spurs, finishing the game with four rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes.
