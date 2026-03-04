Hugo Gonzalez headshot

Hugo Gonzalez News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Gonzalez won't start against the Hornets on Wednesday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Jaylen Brown (illness) back in the lineup, Gonzalez will revert to a bench role. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game over his last six appearances off the bench.

Hugo Gonzalez
Boston Celtics
