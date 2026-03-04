Hugo Gonzalez News: Not starting Wednesday
Gonzalez won't start against the Hornets on Wednesday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With Jaylen Brown (illness) back in the lineup, Gonzalez will revert to a bench role. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game over his last six appearances off the bench.
