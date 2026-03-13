Hugo Gonzalez News: Productive off bench Thursday
Gonzalez notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 104-102 loss to the Thunder.
With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) and Derrick White (knee) getting maintenance days, Gonzalez saw a significant workload with the second unit and scored in double digits for only the fourth time since the calendar flipped to 2026. The rookie forward has played 25-plus minutes in the last three games Tatum has missed, averaging 12.3 points, 9.0 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 assists in 29.3 minutes.
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