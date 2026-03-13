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Hugo Gonzalez News: Productive off bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 8:36am

Gonzalez notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 104-102 loss to the Thunder.

With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) and Derrick White (knee) getting maintenance days, Gonzalez saw a significant workload with the second unit and scored in double digits for only the fourth time since the calendar flipped to 2026. The rookie forward has played 25-plus minutes in the last three games Tatum has missed, averaging 12.3 points, 9.0 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 assists in 29.3 minutes.

Hugo Gonzalez
Boston Celtics
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