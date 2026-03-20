Hunter Cattoor headshot

Hunter Cattoor Injury: Doesn't play against Maine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Cattoor missed Thursday's 114-104 G League loss to the Maine Celtics with an injured right ankle.

Cattoor made a couple of starts before picking up the injury, but he was previously a bench option in the rotation with Tyson Etienne and Jamal Mashburn. The 25-year-old will be questionable for upcoming matchups as he continues to work on his recovery from the issue.

Hunter Cattoor
 Free Agent
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