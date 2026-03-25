Hunter Cattoor News: Efficient outing versus Westchester

Cattoor notched 25 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block during 36 minutes in Tuesday's 114-104 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Cattoor converted on more than half of his attempts from both the field and beyond the arc for the second straight game, and he added a few all-around stats during the loss. The 25 points qualified as a season-high mark for him and increased his average to 7.4 points per game this season.