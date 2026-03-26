Hunter Cattoor News: Logs six three-pointers in loss

Cattoor notched 28 points (11-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals during 27 minutes in Wednesday's 120-118 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Cattoor remained successful from range as he made more than 55.0 percent of his three-point attempts for the third consecutive game. With his scoring numbers increasing over recent contests, he should remain one of Long Island's most reliable offensive contributors in the final stages of the season. He has also racked up multiple steals in each of his last three appearances.