Hunter Cattoor News: Solid outing after injury recovery

Cattoor (ankle) finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and three steals over 38 minutes in Sunday's 127-120 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Cattoor fell one point behind his team's best scorer while posting a game-high three steals during the defeat. The guard has now started in each of the last three games he has been available for, scoring 20-plus points in two of them. Additionally, his performance against the Go-Go set season-high marks in both scoring and rebounds.